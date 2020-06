ALOR STAR: Five members of a family escaped fiery death when the car they were travelling in burst into flames after it hit a cow at KM46.1 Jalan Kulim-Baling-Gerik near Baling last night.

Baling district police chief Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali said in the 8.15 pm incident, a Honda BRV driven by a 35-year-old man from Gerik, Perak heading to Kulim, Kedah, had crashed into two cows which were crossing the road.

“Soon after, a Proton Persona car, driven by a woman who was travelling with her four children, could not stop in time, hit one one the cows and skidded on the road shoulder before it caught fire,” he said in a statement here today.

Fortunately, he said, all victims escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said they received an emergency call at 8.24 pm and upon arrival the team found all victims, aged three to 40, were rescued by passers-by.

“The fire was put out by volunteer firefighters who rushed to the scene, but the victim’s car was totally destroyed,” he said. - Bernama