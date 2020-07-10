Family entertainment centres allowed to operate from July 15: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Family entertainment outlets including game arcades and karaoke centres are allowed to reopen for business starting from July 15.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after taking into account the 3,000 workers affected and the sector’s RM500 million contribution to the nation’s coffers.

“The approval is given to game arcades, indoor funfairs, edutainment centres, children’s play gym, machine operated amusement, game technology and family karaoke centres,“ he said during a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

However, he said, pubs and discos are still not allowed to operate.

In giving details on the lifting of restrictions, Ismail Sabri said the reopening is subject to adherence of the standard operating procedures (SOP) which have been set, among them, operators must ensure that customers download the MySejahtera application, limit the number of visitors according to the size of the premises and ensure that social distance is maintained.

“Other SOPs include body temperature checks,“ he said adding that online ticket sales and regular cleaning and disinfecting were encouraged.

On granting permission to Malaysians to undergo company training abroad, he said this is allowed, subject to immigration department approval.

On compliance of the RMCO which entered its 29th day yesterday, Ismail Sabri said 76 individuals were detained for defying the rules, while 10 foreign nationals were arrested at roadblocks during Ops Benteng for immigration offences. - Bernama