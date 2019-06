PETALING JAYA: Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, the father of Haziq Abdullah, says his family will give its full support to him.

Abdul Aziz clarified that there was a misunderstanding with media reports claiming that Haziq has abandoned his family since June 11, a day before several gay sex videos went viral on WhatsApp.

“A lot of media personnel contacting me every day and all I told them was I do not have any information about Haziq’s whereabouts and we are not able to contact him. Some media decided to write it differently,” he told theSun yesterday.

Abdul Aziz hoped that his son is safe and said the family will never ignore him.

“I will support my son, no matter what. We still love him. We may not be able to contact him but Haziq will always find a way to inform us that he’s safe.”

Abdul Aziz also backed his son on his claim that fears for his life and safety was what prompted him to come out in the open about his alleged intimate relationship with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“The fact that Haziq saying what he did to protect himself is a wise decision.

“I know Haziq well and he would not say stupid things,” he said.

On Saturday, Haziq challenged the PKR deputy president to sue him if he is being defamed.

Azmin’s lawyer N. Surendran said he would not respond to such “attention-seeking” baits.

“Instead, all legal responses will be done as we see fit, according to our time-table and not that imposed by others,” he said on Twitter on Sunday.