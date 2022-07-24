Family gets closure 10 months after man went missing

KUANTAN: After 10 months of wondering what happened to Muhammad Iman Aqmar Dzulkarnain, 24, his family finally found closure after his remains were found in a car that was pulled out of Sungai Api-Api in Nenasi yesterday.

Azmawati Ab Kadir, 55, the mother of Muhammad Iman Aqmar who was reported missing on Oct 30 last year said the family was devastated by the news but they finally have answers as to what happened to him.

“I pray that God will give me a sign and when I found out last night, I feel relieved, otherwise every morning I will wake up wondering where my son is.

“I kept thinking about him, his whereabouts. Alhamdulillah God answered my prayers and I am very grateful,“ she told Bernama when contacted here today.

The mother of two said that she was contacted by an unknown individual yesterday who informed her that her son had been found, before being contacted by the police.

“The police called and showed me photos of my son’s belongings...and I confirmed that the shirt they showed belonged to my son,“ she said.

Azmawati said the area where the body was found was Muhammad Iman Aqmar’s daily route to work.

She said the post-mortem was expected to be carried out tomorrow at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital and the remains would be buried at Kampung Pasir Putih, Johor.

Yesterday, the remains were discovered in a Nissan Grand Livina MPV by an elderly man while he was carrying out some work near the riverbank at 11.40 am.

Checks on the vehicle’s registration number found that it was linked to a missing report made in Pasir Gudang, Johor by family members of Muhammad Iman Aqmar. — Bernama