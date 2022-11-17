Family in Batu Caves puts up flags of different political coalitions to drive point home

PETALING JAYA: Despite different political affiliations, Malaysians are putting a premium on unity and harmony in the 15th general election.

One house in Taman Selaseh 2, in Batu Caves, Selangor, has flags of different political coalitions on its first floor.

Azizah Abu, 62, said it was her son’s idea in line with Keluarga Malaysia that led to the flags being put up at her house.

“We wanted to show everyone in our neighbourhood that whatever our political stance is, or whichever party we support, we are all Malaysians and part of the Malaysian family.

“There should be no hate, anger or discrimination for those who support any particular political party. And, this is the message behind putting up the various flags.”

Azizah told theSun that every Malaysian has the right to vote for any candidate he wishes to support, based on his evaluation and judgement of the party and candidate.

“Even in my house, I let my children decide who they want to vote for. They have to figure this out on their own, and no one should influence them. The most important thing is that they exercise their right as citizens, and go out to vote on polling day.”

She said displaying the flags of different political parties in her house is part of her late husband’s legacy.

Azizah expressed hope that Malaysians would vote wisely for a government that can fix the myriad problems facing the country and work together to give its best for the nation.

Her neighbour, Tan Kian Hock, 70, described the election campaigning as peaceful, harmonious and not too extreme, as no political party has attempted to incite racial hatred among voters.

“Opposing parties have presented manifestos that do not offend anyone. It is up to voters to choose candidates who will fight for their interests.

“I have also noticed that the main political parties have candidates from all races, and a peaceful election campaigning culture. I hope this harmony can be maintained long after the election is over.”

Arumugam, who is Azizah’s neighbour, said his family is excited to vote this weekend.

“My 19-year-old daughter is going to vote for the first time. I hope she makes the best decision for our future.”