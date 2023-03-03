Family joins hands to care for underprivileged children

PETALING JAYA: A family’s passion for helping underprivileged children has led them to set up a home in Kulim, Kedah, just for the purpose.

Batu Grace Children’s Home chairman B. Suresh said his family has always wanted to help the underprivileged and they felt a home for children was one of the best ways to do it.

Today, the home houses 50 children with 23 boys ranging in age from two to 18 years and 27 girls from four to 18.

When the home was first set up, he believed it would only attract a few children, but the final result was the 50 children it has today because it does not turn away any child sent there for help.

“The home survives on public donations, which come in all forms, including foodstuff and clothing. I also have friends who pay our electricity and water bills from time to time.

“It needs about RM17,000 a month to run efficiently and there are times when we only receive RM5,000, so it is important to prioritise our needs.”

Suresh said the home also gets a government grant of RM340 a day to feed the children. But their food cost is closer to RM300 per meal. Considering the children are fed breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner, it is obvious that the grant is inadequate. Still, he is grateful for all the help the home gets.

Batu Grace Children’s Home, which was set up in 2009, ensures the children go to school as well as attend tuition classes for the subjects they are weak in.

“The children come from broken families and have single parents, who cannot look after them. Some have even been abandoned. Some of the children have not gone to school for a few years and lack the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Hence, they find it hard to keep up with lessons and lag behind their peers.

“Providing them with tuition is one way to help them catch up with their classmates.”

Suresh said although some of them might find it difficult to keep up with their lessons, pushing them to study will ensure they have a brighter future.

The home has two donated vans, which are used to send the children to their different schools.

Suresh said the home also has 20 donated second-hand laptops, which are used for the online lessons of those in Forms One to Five.

“Children at the home are also taught basic IT skills. College students have been coming in to help. They teach these skills to the children to help get them prepared for the outside world, while giving them confidence as well.”

Suresh said every child at the home is treated like a family member and has access to all the amenities and care they can get.

“Boys and girls live in separate dormitories. There are four specially built houses, two for each gender.”

He said to date, 15 people have left the home after turning 18. Some of them are now working as teachers, nurses and technicians and some have also gotten married.

Children who have no family remain at the home until they finish college or get married. The home, Suresh said, welcomes any kind of assistance from the public. Those who wish to offer aid can contact him at 016-220 5097 or 04-403 3913.