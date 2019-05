TAPAH: Nine members of a family were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs after their house in Kampung Tersusun, Air Kuning here was razed in a fire last night.

The incident at about 7.40pm was believed to have resulted from a short circuit in one of the rooms on the upper floor of the house.

The head of the family, Norhisham Abdul Rahman, 42, said although none of the belongings could be recovered, he was grateful that his wife and seven children aged between one and 16, survived.

“The first thing I thought of was my family, when I saw everyone was safe, I was relieved, even though I could not recover any of the items in the house ... even the clothes I am wearing now has been donated by someone.

“The car, motorcycle, documents, children’s Raya clothes are all gone. I am sad for sure, but as long as my wife and children are safe, I am grateful,“ he told reporters when met at the scene today.

Earlier, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu spent about half an hour visiting the family which was temporarily staying at a relative’s home nearby. - Bernama