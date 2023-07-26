Family members fined RM2,000 each for lodging false police report to claim insurance

BENTONG: A former priest and two family members were fined RM2,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here, after pleading guilty to lodging a false police report regarding a robbery for the purpose of making an insurance claim, on July 17.

Magistrate Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman also ordered R. Velayuthan, 47, his wife, G. Gunawathi, 44, and his mother, C. Parvathy, 83, to serve three months in jail if they fail to pay the fine.

According to the facts of the case, Velayuthan was charged with making a false report claiming that his wife had been robbed by three masked men armed with machetes, while alone at home, causing a loss of RM16,000.

However, the police investigation found that Velayuthan was the mastermind in the incident, to make an insurance claim.

The former priest was charged with committing the act at 4.53 pm on July 17 at the Karak police station here, while Gunawathi and Parvathy were each charged with giving false statements to the investigating officer at 5.05 pm and 5.44 pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, in Kota Bharu, three brothers were charged in the Sessions Court here today with robbing four victims at several phone shops around Kota Bharu, from April 24 to July 17.

The siblings - Wan Mohamad Amirul Aizzat Mohd Noor, 23, Che Aliff Afendi, 36, both unemployed, and their brother Wan Ahamad Syakir Idaham, 19, a labourer, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

According to the first charge, Wan Mohamad Amirul is alleged to have committed a robbery against a 19-year-old woman, by taking cash amounting to RM1,400, in Kampung Kok Lanas at 8 am on April 24.

For the second charge, Che Aliff was charged with robbing a 40-year-old woman, armed with an axe, causing a loss of RM159, at a shop at Jalan Kuala Krai Batu 11, Kadok at 1.35 pm on July 14.

For the third charge, Wan Ahamad Syakir is accused, together with a person who is still at large, of robbing and intentionally causing injury to a 29-year-old male victim in Jalan Kayu Rendang in Melor, between 8.30 am and 9 am on July 15.

As for the fourth charge, Wan Ahamad Syakir and Che Aliff Afendi are accused of committing a gang robbery, armed with an axe, against two victims, aged 20 and 40, at a shop in Jalan Kuala Krai Batu 11, Kadok, at 6.30 pm on July 17.

The court set Aug 24 for re-mention and the submission of documents. -Bernama