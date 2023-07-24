Family members, friends begin paying last respects to Salahuddin

PONTIAN: Family members and friends started paying their last respects to the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub at his mother’s home in Kampung Serkat, Tanjung Piai here from 7 am today.

Muar Member of Parliament (MP) and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrived at 7.20 am, followed by Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman to pay their last respects to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, who died last night.

Salahuddin’s close family members were also present.

The Pulai MP’s body had arrived at the Senai International Airport cargo terminal at about 2.30 am.

Salahuddin’s body, accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Fatimah Taha and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, was taken to the house of his mother, Aminah Abdullah, 83, at 3.35 am.

Salahuddin, 61, breathed his last at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar at 9.23 pm yesterday after he had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage the day before.

Meanwhile, Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, in a Facebook post today, expressed his sadness over Salahuddin’s death and conveyed his condolences to the family of the Simpang Jeram state assemblyman.

“I pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah and be placed in heaven. He was a friend in my struggle for a long time.

“In politics we were opponents but not enemies. He visited me in my office several times when the Johor State Legislative Assembly was in session. Oh Allah, forgive him of his sin,“ said the Rengit state assemblyman. - Bernama