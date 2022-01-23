Family members have interacted with Dr Mahathir, says daughter Marina

KUALA LUMPUR: Family members of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) have had the opportunity to interact with the former prime minister who is undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir said today.

Marina, speaking on behalf of her mother, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, said the family thanked everyone in Malaysia and also abroad who organised ‘doa selamat’ prayers and Yasin recitals for Dr Mahathir’s recovery, and also those from other faiths for their well wishes and prayers.

“We also hope that the public will ignore rumours spread by unverified sources.

“IJN and the family of Tun Dr Mahathir will issue statements from time to time. Once again, thank you everyone,” Marina said in a statement.

Yesterday, Marina, in a statement, said Dr Mahathir was in stable condition and responding well to an elective procedure that he underwent on Jan 8 at IJN.

Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN on Jan 7 for the procedure and was discharged on Jan 13. — Bernama