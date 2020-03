AMSTERDAM: Hundreds of family members of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and journalists have registered to attend the much-awaited trial at the high-security District Court of The Hague, Schiphol Judicial Complex, scheduled to commence on Monday (March 9).

Whether the four perpetrators will appear in court or only their lawyers will be present or they would be tried in absentia, will only be known on the day.

Press judge of the District Court of The Hague, Yolande Wijnnobel said she could not disclose the names of the lawyers as well as the suspects, but confirmed that two lawyers to represent one of the suspects in court.

“This is a Dutch criminal case for a Dutch court and only Dutch lawyers can represent the accused here,” she pointed out.

In June last year, the joint investigation team (JIT) comprising Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, issued international arrest warrants on three Russians - Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and an Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko - for downing of MH17 near Torez in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

Asked whether the court would hear the proper trial where witnesses would testify on that day, Wijnnobel pointed out there would be a procedural stock taking exercise at this stage.

“It’s a procedural matter, which the judges will want to cover on Monday and it’s too early for the judges to hear the merits of the case,” she said.

On another development, Wijnnobel said as for now the trial will proceed as scheduled despite of the current situation in Europe due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We are keeping a close eye on that. We have the RIVN (Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) here, which is following the developments and making recommendations, which we are applying.

“So if there are any developments, we will inform you or we will put it on our website. But right now, it’s business as usual, the case will proceed as planned,” she said.

On July 17, 2014, flight MH17 was on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam when it was shot down by a BUK anti-aircraft missile fired by pro-Russian separatists in the conflict with Ukraine near Torez in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine – about 40km from the Russian border. — Bernama