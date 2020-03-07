Family members of MH17 victims allowed to speak during trial, claim damages

AMSTERDAM: Family members of 298 people onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was shot down over Donetsk in Ukraine in 2014, will be allowed to speak and claim compensation during the trial to commence here this Monday (March 9).

District Court of the Hague press judge Yolande Wijnnobel said they could address the court orally or submit a written impact assessment.

“The family are welcome to attend the proceedings but if they are not present, they can (still) be involved. They can lodge a claim for compensation and state the harm they have suffered, and the quantum of damages sought.

“The court will take the time to review their statements,” she told journalists at Schiphol Judicial Complex’s press centre here, Friday.

Wijnnobel said under the Dutch legal system, family members would usually be allowed to address the court only after the court has heard the merits of the case.

“However, this is not mandatory, a judge can, at his discretion, decide to do one thing before another thing or to allow something to be done in an earlier part of the case,” she said.

Three judges will preside over the proceedings on Monday where the trial to commence at the District Court of The Hague, at Schiphol Judicial Complex here with two other judges acting in a reserve capacity.

She explained that on Monday, the presiding judge would introduce the bench and record parties who have appeared in court, including counsel, suspects and family members of the victims.

An international joint investigation team (JIT) led by the Dutch concluded that MH17 was downed by a BUK anti-aircraft missile fired by pro-Russian separatists in the conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

In June 2019, the JIT, comprising Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, announced that three Russians namely Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko would be charged with the downing of MH17.

International arrest warrants were issued for the suspects over the incident.

Flight MH17 was on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam when it was shot down near Torez in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine – about 40km from the Russian border on July 17, 2014.

The incident killed all 298 people onboard, including 15 crew members. — Bernama