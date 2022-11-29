Family of 10 rescued from Sungai Petang water surge

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten family members, including six children, faced some anxious moments when they were trapped by a water surge at the Sungai Petang Waterfalls in Batang Kali, near here, yesterday

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, when contacted last night, said they rescued all the victims, aged between six and 63, at 8.21 pm.

He said they received a distress call at 4.36 pm and seven personnel from the Kuala Kubu Baru Fire and Rescue Station were immediately sent to the location, adding that the victims were all from Sungai Buloh. - Bernama