Family of 4 held over alleged intimidation, mischief

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a family of four after they were suspected of committing criminal intimidation and mischief against a housewife in an incident at Jalan Besar Kampung Tumbuk Darat, Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat near here on Nov 24.

Kuala Langat District police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh (pix) in a statement said that all the suspects, detained at a house in Jalan Besar, Kampung Tumbuk Darat around 9 pm, were aged 21 to 49 years and comprised the parents and two daughters.

“The arrests were made following a report lodged by the 41-year-old victim who claimed that her car was detained by six individuals including three women while passing through Jalan Parit A, Kampung Tumbok Darat around noon last Wednesday.

“The victim claimed to have been apprehended where one in the group had hit her car with a stick and threatened to break her car window,“ he said.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the incident was believed to have arisen from a misunderstanding following the woman uploading a posting on her social media application titled ‘Boikot Anti Vaksin terutama peniaga satey’ (Boycott anti-vaxxers especially satay hawkers)’ and explained that the victim had gone to the suspects’ house to persuade the mother-in-law of one of them to take the (Covid-19) vaccine injection but to no avail.

“The suspects are believed to have been disgruntled and offended by the status uploaded by the woman and then attacked the victim,“ he said.

Ahmad Ridhwan said all the arrested suspects were remanded for four days from Nov 25 until tomorrow and the case was being investigated under sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a 19-second Tik Tok video showing several individuals surrounding a vehicle with one seen wielding a stick had done viral on social media. — Bernama