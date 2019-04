KANGAR: The family members of cycling athlete Ku Hasbullah Ku Abdul Rahman, who died in a road accident during training last year, received insurance compensation from the National Sports Council (MSN) today.

His father, Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Abdullah, 60, and mother Saayah Man, 59, received the compensation from MSN Sports Management Division director Mohd Safrushahar Yusoff in a brief ceremony at MSN Perlis here. Also present were MSN Perlis director Mohd Rusfaizal Mohd Radzi.

Ku Hasbullah, 18, was killed when he lost control of his bicycle and hit a road divider in the Wang Kelian area on Jan 21, 2018.

Mohd Safrushahar said the insurance contribution was in appreciation of the athlete’s services.

Ku Hasbullah had represented Perlis in several national cycling competitions.

Ku Abdul Rahman told reporters that part of the compensation would be used to carry out a Haj by proxy for Ku Hasbullah next year.

He also thanked MSN for taking care of the welfare of athletes’ under its purview. — Bernama