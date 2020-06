KUALA LUMPUR: “Alhamdulillah, many people have reached out to assist my children and I.”

These were the words expressed by Zahlawati Zahlan, 47, wife to the late Mohamed Zaili Mohamed who was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car believed to be driven by a drunken man in the capital, on Monday.

Zahlawati and her family today received the ‘wakalah’ contribution from the Social Security Organisation (Socso), presented by its Self-Employment Scheme board member Datuk Nadzim Johan at her residence at Bukit Antarabangsa here.

“My late husband was not a contributor (of Socso). Alhamdulillah, the contribution will serve as the children’s savings and I will also assist his family. The money is a guarantee that I can support my children.

“We did not have a fixed income besides selling homemade food and my husband was the runner to deliver orders to customers. This contribution will definitely help me take care of my young children,” she said.

Based on checks conducted by the Socso’s Prihatin Skuad, Mohamed Zaili was not registered under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) or any other Socso’s scheme, but the organisation presented the contribution on a compassionate basis.

Meanwhile, Branch Head (Strategy Policy) of the Human Resource Division Mohd Razmi Khalid said besides helping the victim’s family, the organisation also hoped to cultivate awareness on the importance of Socso contributions for those who work in the gig economy such as e-hailing.

“Currently, many are self-employed and we were made to understand that the gig economy trend is expected to rise. Therefore, we are afraid that those workers are not protected,” he said.

The SKSPS is a social security scheme which provides coverage on self-employed insured persons against employment injuries including occupational diseases and accidents during work-related activities.

Mohamed Zaili left behind his wife and four children, Arif Iskandar, 22, Putri Balqis, 21, Aril Iskandar, 10, and Aleesya Zailiza, six.

In the 1.30 am incident at the Sultan Iskandar Highway, Mohamed Zaili, 44, died at the scene due to severe head injuries.