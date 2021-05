ALOR GAJAH: Five members of a family were injured after the Proton Wira car they were travelling in was hit by a falling tree along Jalan Hutan Simpan Masjid Tanah here this afternoon.

Masjid Tanah Fire and Rescue Station (FRS) operations officer Senior Fire Superintendent II Zul Akhman Othman said in the incident at about 6.30 pm, a couple in their 30s suffered head injuries, while their three children were slightly injured.

Meanwhile, A 45-year-old man who was driving a Honda Accord which was also affected in the incident, escaped unhurt.

“The Masjid Tanah FRS received an emergency call at about 6.40 pm and a fire engine reached at the scene six minutes later with six personnel on board,” he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Zul Akhman said all the victims had been removed from their vehicles before the fire and rescue personnel arrived, and the family of five was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to him, the tree fell due to the heavy rain, and works to clean up the road took about 45 minutes, with help from the public as well as military personnel.- Bernama