BATU GAJAH: A family of four was arrested for stealing various goods worth about RM900 from a supermarket in Pusing here, yesterday.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the family consisted of a 38-year-old woman, her two sons aged 17 and 19 and her 60-year-old mother.

He said the four suspects were arrested at 6.30pm, about half an hour after the crime was committed.

“The supermarket supervisor who lodged a police report informed that at about 6pm a family comprising of two women and two men entered the store and went to the kitchen supplies section before picking up some items.

“After that, they all went out without making a payment at the counter and fled using a white Proton Saga car through Jalan Pusing to Jalan Lahat,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Adnan said the supervisor then checked the kitchen supplies section and discovered that some items including infant formula were missing before lodging a report with the police.

He said personnel from the Pusing Police Station managed to locate the white Proton Saga car at a petrol station in Pusing and arrested all four individuals.

He said checks on the car found various stolen items including 14 infant formula boxes of various brands, five tins of insecticides and 17 pieces of clothing.

He said the case was investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building. — Bernama