Family of four cheat death after car catches fire on Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN: Four members of a family cheated death when the Perodua Axia they were travelling in was involved in an accident with another vehicle and caught fire at Kilometre 3 (island bound) of the Penang Bridge here today.

The victims, a man and three women, who sustained minor injuries during the incident, were rescued by passers-by before being sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment.

Perai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations chief Syamzul Razman Abdul Rahman said an emergency call was received at 1.08 am and firefighters arrived to find the car on fire, adding that the team brought the fire under control by 1.39 pm and the operation was completed about an hour later.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was involved in an accident with a Mercedes Benz,“ he said when contacted here today.

In a separate development, Seri Balik Pulau fire and rescue station operation officer Zaiful Arif Mat Ariffin said a 55-year-old woman suffered 60 per cent burns to her face and body when a cooking gas tank leaked and exploded on the sixth floor of Taman Sri Bayu Flat, Jalan Kampung Bukit, Bayan Lepas, today.

He said the woman, who works as a security guard, was taken to Penang Hospital for further treatment.

“We received the emergency call at 9.18 am and when we arrived, we found a gas leak which led to an explosion. The fire was put out by neighbours before we arrived,“ he added. - Bernama