Family of four escapes from burning car at Penang Bridge toll plaza

BUTTERWORTH: A couple and their two children escaped a fiery fate when the new Perodua Alza car they were in caught fire at the Penang Bridge toll plaza here today.

The husband and wife, who are in their 20s and are both mute (PwD), were on their way from Alma near here, to Relau with their two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

They managed to save themselves as soon as they realised the car had caught fire and stopped by the roadside to exit the flaming vehicle.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Penang operations officer Shahrul Munawer Taharem said they received an emergency call at 2.24 pm about the incident.

“When the fire brigade reached the location, they found the car fire still raging while the driver and three passengers had managed to save themselves.

“The fire was put out at 2.44 pm and the car was more than 95 per cent burnt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said. - Bernama