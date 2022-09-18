Family of four killed in four-vehicle crash after Machap exit

JOHOR BAHRU: A family of four was killed, one was injured while another two survived in a crash involving four vehicles at Kilometre 70.4, North-South Expressway southbound near the Machap toll exit, near Simpang Renggam, early this morning.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the 7 am incident involved a Perodua Myvi, a Toyota Hiace, a Volvo trailer and a Toyota Corolla, which were believed to be coming from the same direction, from Kuala Lumpur towards Johor Bahru.

He said the dead were Toyota Corolla driver Goh Tiong Seng in his 50s; his wife, Hong May Yin, also in her 50s and their two children, daughter Goh Pei Chiew and son Goh Xuan Ting, both in their 20s.

Bahrin said Goh and his two children were pronounced dead at the scene due to the impact of the collision while his wife, Hong died at Kluang Hospital while receiving treatment.

However, the Myvi driver and the trailer driver were not injured while the injured Hiace van driver was taken to Kluang Hospital for further treatment.

“All the victims’ bodies were sent to the Kluang Hospital for post-mortem,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama