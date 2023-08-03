Family of four nabbed in Penang drug bust

GEORGE TOWN: A family of four were among six people arrested by police in connection with seizure of drugs worth RM128,912 in Penang on Saturday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said police first nabbed a 57-year-old man with some drugs in Perai on the mainland at 6 pm, after several weeks of surveillance.

“Police subsequently raided his house in Jelutong here and arrested his 45-year-old Indonesian wife, 16-year-old student son and 22-year-old daughter working as a graphic designer, 64-year-old brother-in-law and 22-year-old nephew.

“During the raid, they were all in the kampung house, from where police seized 3,192 grammes (g) of syabu and 1,400 yaba pills, all worth RM128,912,“ he told a press conference here today.

The house was used for packing and storing drugs, and the syndicate had been distributing drugs in Perai for the past six months, he said.

“Police also seized RM59,900 in cash and the six individuals have been remanded until March 10 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

In a separate case, Soffian said police arrested a 45-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife and seized drugs worth RM282,464 in two raids in Batu Uban and Gelugor here on Sunday.

Police arrested the couple by the roadside in Batu Uban at noon and seized 310 g of syabu worth RM31,000 from the woman, before raiding their rented condominium in Gelugor two hours later.

Syabu weighing 6,489 g and 7,144 g of ganja, all worth RM251,464, were found in the condominium.

“Police seized jewellery worth RM12,800 and a RM11,000 car from them,” he added.

He said the man, who has records for drug offences, and his wife had been remanded until March 12. - Bernama