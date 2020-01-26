Family of four stranded in Gunung Lambak rescued

JOHOR BARU: A father and three children were found safe and well here last night, after they were reported missing while climbing Gunung Lambak, near Kluang.

Kluang Fire and Rescue operations officer Senior Fire Superintendent II Badrulhisyam Loi Abdullah said the department received information about the incident at 7.23pm, and seven personnel deployed to the location found all of them at 8.24pm.

“They comprised a 42-year-old man (father), two boys aged 15 and 20 and a 17-year-old girl.

“All of them were found unharmed at an altitude of 1,200 feet (365.76m) and efforts are being made to bring them down to the foothills by tonight itself,“ he said in a statement.

Badrulhisyam said the four family members who were from Kluang, had ascended the 510m mountain with four others, but the latter group, comprising two men aged 24 and 20 and two women aged 21 and 20, had come down safely in the evening. — Bernama