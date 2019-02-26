Family of fuel tanker driver who died in fire given aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The office of the Puchong Member of Parliament was among those which provided financial aid today to the family of Mohamad Suhaimi Khamis, the lorry driver who was burnt to death in an accident recently.

According to a statement from the statement from the Puchong MP’s office, the Sri Serdang State Assemblyman’s office also chipped in.

The contribution was presented to the family by Coordinator of the Puchong Parliamentary office Senator R Suresh Singh who represented Puchong parliamentarian Gobind Singh Deo and Seri Serdang state assemblyman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud at the home of the deceased’s family in Kampung Kenangan, Batu 13, Puchong.

“The office of the Puchong parliamentarian will also help to ease the family’s burden with the children’s school expenses and manage aide from state governments and other concerned bodies.

In the incident at about 8am last Saturday at Kilometre 372 of the North-South Highway heading north near the Behrang rest area, Mohamad Suhaimi, 38, died after the tanker he was driving full of diesel collided into the back of a steel-laden lorry in the emergency lane.

Mohd Suhaimi is survived by his wife Khatijah Abdul Karim, 35, who is pregnant with their fourth child. — Bernama