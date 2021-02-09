Family of Malaysian woman who died in Australia wants remains brought home

ALOR SETAR: The family of a Malaysian woman who died in a car accident in Griffith, Australia yesterday wants her remains to be brought home and buried at her hometown in Pekan Ayer Hitam, near here.

The media yesterday reported that Rabitah Hamed, 49, perished in an accident in Australia, however, there was no further information about the incident.

The victim’s daughter Rushaniena Izani, 26, said her mother, who was a single parent, went to Griffith in February last year to work at a chicken processing factory.

She said Rabitah was supposed to be in Australia for five years and that Feb 21 would mark the first anniversary of her departure to the country.

“I was told about the accident by my aunt who lives in Lunas, Kulim, who was contacted by my mother’s housemate. It is understood that she was driving when the car skidded before she was thrown out of the window,“ she told Bernama when contacted here, today.

Her mother’s remains were brought to Sydney Hospital for a post-mortem, she said.

Rushaniena said she and her siblings, aged 19 and 14, hoped that they could bring home their mother’s remains.

According to her, Wisma Putra had contacted her aunt this morning asking whether they wish to bury her mother in Australia or bring the remains home that would cost them about RM50,000.

“At the moment, we are collecting funds as we are hoping to bring back her remains, so we can bury her in her hometown,” said Rushaniena adding that the last time they talked to their mother was several days ago.

Rabitah did not show any strange behaviours as she talked and laughed like her normal self, she added. -Bernama