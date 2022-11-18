Family of MH17 victim accepts verdict by Dutch court, hope the guilty trio will be punished

SHAH ALAM: A family member of a victim who perished in the MH17 aircraft that was shot down by a Russian made missile in 2014, accepted the verdict by a Dutch court today which found three of the four accused guilty.

The family member who did not want to be named, hoped all three who were found guilty will be brought to the face of justice and meted out punishment accordingly.

Though the family member accepted the verdict, she was slighted by the fact that the accused were not present in court and the fact that they are still free out there.

“All this while we too had a lawyer in Holland, and he had asked us to go to Holland but we (families of MH17 victims) are unable to do so because we do not have the money to pay for the airfare and other expenses.

“We (families of MH17 victims) have always hoped for justice, we wanted to see all the four accused face the music and receive punishment accordingly for what they did to us,“ she said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

The District Court in The Hague today found two Russians and an Ukranian guilty on a charge of shooting down Malaysia Airlines MH17 in 2014, resulting in the death of 298 passengers and crew onboard.

The three who were found guilty are Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko.

However, the court acquitted another Russian, Oleg Pulatov from the same charges. - Bernama