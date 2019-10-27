Family of missing British traveller urged to make police report

LANGKAWI: The family of a female British traveller has been urged to make a police report as fears mount that she has gone missing.

According to the Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity organisation which helps British tourists abroad during crises, Dina Ramadan (pix) last spoke to her family on Oct 17.

“Dina Ramadan has been travelling around Morocco, Bali and Malaysia since March 2019. She contacted her family on Oct 17, saying she was intending to leave Langkawi to go to a conference in Bali. She has not been seen or heard from since,“ read a statement on the Lucie Blackman Trust’s website.

However, Langkawi Police Chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that police have not received any missing persons report.

Langkawi Businesses Association deputy president Datuk Issac Alexander said that its members would help distribute information about the missing woman, but he also urged the family or the British Royal High Commission to lodge a police report.

“Frankly, the island’s travel trade community is relatively small. We can help source for information and hopefully locate the person, but it is best that it is done officially which happens when a report is lodged,” said Alexander.

The Lucie Blackman Trust added, the family of Dina are extremely concerned and believe that she is vulnerable.

“Dina is 164cm (around 5ft 4ins) tall and of medium build. She has long, curly, dark brown hair with brown eyes. Dina also wears spectacles,“ it said.

Those with any information, can call the trust at +44800 098 8485 or e-mail it at ops@lbtrust.org