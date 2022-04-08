Family of missing French diver seeks boat owners’ help

MERSING: The family of French teenager Alexia Alexandra Molina, who went missing while scuba diving in Pulau Tokong Sanggol, here, on Wednesday, is seeking the help of private boat owners to join the authorities’ ‘Op Carilamat’ search and rescue operation (SAR).

Alexia’s mother, Esther Molina, 57, said the family had been asking friends in Johor Bahru if they had boats that could be used in the search for her daughter and two other foreign divers.

“We reside in Johor Bahru... we have been inquiring with friends who may have boats or could look for them. The more people, the more pair of eyes (for the SAR),” she told reporters when met at the Carilamat base set up at the Mersing district council public jetty here today.

Esther, who was accompanied by her husband, Alexandre Molina, 55 and youngest child, was optimistic that Alexia,18, was alive, saying that her daughter, just like her other two children, loves the sea, swimming and water activities.

“My daughter is strong, she is smart. So now, we can only wait for developments,” Esther, who is Malaysian, said.

According to Esther, Alexia and her younger brother, aged 17, had gone to Pulau Tokong Sanggol to participate in an advanced-level diving course.

“Her brother is currently still on the island, and she (Alexia) is supposed to attend a fashion college in Kuala Lumpur next month,” she added.

Alexia, 18, and three others were reported missing while scuba diving off Pulau Tokong Sanggol on Wednesday.

However, one of them, Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem, 35, was found safe yesterday while British national Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and his son Nathen Renze, who is a Dutch national, are still missing. — Bernama