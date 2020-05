KALABAKAN: A family of six will have a bleak Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow after their home in Jalan Kebun Sapi, Kampung Kalabakan near here was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

Lili Fatrah Jafri, 23, said the fire at 12.30pm yesterday destroyed the home she lived in with her parents and three siblings.

Luckily, she said, when the fire broke out, the whole family had been staying at her grandmother’s home in Felda Umas since the Movement Control Order was enforced on March 18.

“We have not gone back for two months after staying at my grandmother’s house and we found out about the fire from the neighbours who telephoned us at about 2pm,” she said when contacted here.

She added that the family was shocked with the news especially since it happened during the MCO period and so close to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Our preparations including the raya clothes were all destroyed,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kalabakan Volunteer Firemen Chief Abdul Kadir Imran said the department received news of the fire at 1.15pm before a team of nine firefighters rushed to the scene.

“When we arrived, we found that 95% of the wooden house destroyed,” he said. — Bernama