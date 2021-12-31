Family of six wades through floodwaters to safety

JELI: A couple had to wade through almost two metres of floodwaters with their four children to save themselves after their home in Kampung Sungai Satan, here, was flooded, yesterday.

Mohd Jakari Suaman (pix), 30, said he and his wife Noor Mazilah Che Abdullah, 30, carried their four children aged between two months and 10 years old from their house to higher ground at about 9am, after the floodwaters in the area rose swiftly.

“The floodwaters rose thigh-high in the kitchen. We were worried that the incessant rain would cause the floodwaters to continue to rise.

“We immediately decided to move, my wife and I carried our children and waded through floodwaters of 200 metres to higher ground. After that, I asked for a friend’s help to send us to this relief centre,“ he told Bernama when met at the Sungai Satan Kesedar hall, here, today.

Mohd Jakari said they had moved much of their belongings to higher ground earlier.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Krai, most residents living near the Sungai Kelantan here are staying alert following the forecast of floods in Kelantan by the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN).

Grocery shop owner, Rosnah Mat Zin, 60, from Kampung Tanjung Jalan Geale said the continuous heavy rain would cause the level of Sungai Kelantan, which is located about 500 metres from her house, to rise rapidly.

Nur Izzatul Balqis, 26, from Kampung Batu Lada said she did not take lightly all the warnings issued by the authorities, even though her house had never been hit by floods.

“I would remain vigilant, especially at night because the floodwaters could rise and enter the house very quickly,” she said.

-Bernama