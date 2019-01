GUA MUSANG: A family of three died on the spot when their Produa Viva car crashed into a lorry laden with groceries at Kilometre 63, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, here, this morning.

In the accident at about 8.35 am, the victims who died were the driver, Siti Rashida Aidrus, 21, her father, Aidrus Ibrahim, 72, and her mother, Gayah Che Hassan, 65, all from Kampung Awah, Paloh Rawa, Machang.

However, the lorry driver and his two attendants, whose names were unavailable, sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital (HGM).

District police chief, Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the incident occurred when the three family members were travelling from Gua Musang to Kuala Krai.

“At the accident location, the driver lost control of the car which veered into the opposite lane and collided with the lorry travelling from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang.

“All three were trapped in the half-crushed car and firefighters had to help remove them. The victims all died ta the scene due to severe head injuries,” he said, adding that the bodies have been sent to HGM.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station chief, assistant superintendent Anuar Abas when met at the site said they received a call at around 8.47 am.

He said three fire engines with 11 personnel rushed to the scene and managed to remove the three victims trapped in the Perodua Viva car within half an hour. — Bernama