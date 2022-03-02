Family of three found charred in blaze on two houses in Sibu

SIBU: A family of three died in a fire which razed two houses in Kampung Bahagia Jaya here last night.

Preliminary information from the operations centre (PGO) of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) stated that the victims were identified as Sima Abdullah, 18, Rashidah Suut, 81, and another yet-to-be identified victim.

Meanwhile, Sibu Zone 4 fire chief Janggan Mulling said four more victims survived the fire which was reported at about 8.12pm.

A total of 19 personnel from two fire and rescue stations here rushed to the scene before putting the blaze under control at about 9.00 pm.

So far, JBPM is still investigating the cause of the fire. — Bernama