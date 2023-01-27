Family of three nabbed for drug trafficking

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of a husband and wife and their son and the seizure of drugs worth RM53,265 in two raids in Seberang Perai Tengah, here, on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Seberang Perai Tengah district police deputy chief Superintendent Mohd Noor Daud said the first suspect, aged 49, was detained at a playground in Bukit Minyak at 9 am which led to the seizure of 7.2 grammes of ganja worth RM500 from him.

“The suspect was arrested while waiting for the customer to pick up the drug.

“The arrest led to a raid on a double-storey terraced house in Bukit Mertajam at 10.30 am, where the suspect’s 53-year-old wife and their son, aged 23, were detained,” he told a press conference here today.

He said in the raid, the police seized four compressed blocks of ganja weighing 1,363 grammes and 2,209 grammes of heroin, all worth RM52,715.

Mohd Noor said the police also seized two motorcycles used by the suspect.

He said the drug trafficking syndicate run by the family was believed to have been active since January last year and the drugs seized were meant for distribution in the Seberang Perai Tengah district.

Urine tests on all three suspects came back negative but two of them had previous criminal records including drug-related offences.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama