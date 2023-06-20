Family of woman killed in roof incident stunned over tragic death

SEGAMAT: Grief-stricken family members of a woman who was killed after the roof of a neighbouring school that was lifted during a storm landed on her in Kampung Tahang Rimau here are still stunned over the manner in which she died.

The victim’s brother, V. Bala, 51, said at the time of the 7.15 pm incident, his brother-in-law P. Saravanan, 57, heard a loud crashing noise followed by screams from the kitchen area.

Saravanan was shocked to find his wife, V. Mahadevi, 55, pinned under a large roof.

“My sister wasn’t responding... we then sought the help of neighbours,” Bala told reporters at the family home in Jalan Tahang Rimau here today.

Mahadevi was a canteen worker at Sekolah Menengah Seg Hwa and her house is located next to the school.

Meanwhile, Sikajang MP Dr Zaliha Mustafa, after visiting the family today and handing over a contribution, said monetary aid will also be channeled to some 40 families in the parliamentary constituency affected by the storm.

Dr Zaliha, who is also Health Minister, said she was made to understand about 100 families in total were victims of the storm and she will meet Segamat district office officials on how assistance can be channelled.-Bernama