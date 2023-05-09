Family: Rumours of Raymond Goh’s passing false

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran TV3 newscaster Raymond Goh (pix) is still alive and receiving treatment at a hospital in Petaling Jaya, his family clarifies in a statement today.

They said the rumours and reports circulating regarding his passing are entirely false.

“We understand the shock and concern that these rumours have caused. Please disregard any sources or outlets that have disseminated this inaccurate information,” the statement said.

The family also requested the cooperation of everyone in removing and refraining from sharing any fake news, inappropriate pictures or posts related to Goh’s alleged passing.

“We urge all individuals and media outlets to verify facts before disseminating any news,” the statement added.

The family also said they will provide timely updates on Goh’s condition through official statements to keep everyone informed.

The family of Goh appreciates the love and support that he has received over the past week and asks all parties to continue to pray for his well-being, said the statement.

The newscaster was reported to be in critical condition after suffering a stroke and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Goh, whose Muslim name is Mohd Zaman Goh began his career as a newscaster at 7 o’clock news before anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin.

The veteran newscaster with over 30 years of experience also trains individuals on how to speak well. -Bernama