Family support crucial in addiction recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have said that family support is crucial in creating a turning point for drug addicts to seek help for rehabilitation.

Federal police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay yesterday said family members should seek assistance from the relevant authorities on identifying behavioural changes in suspected drug users to ensure they receive early treatment and rehabilitation.

He said education on the ills and dangers of drug abuse should also be emphasised in schools at all levels.

Ayob Khan, who declared an all-out war against drugs after taking over as NCID director last month, kicked off the initiative by going after drug haunts at Felda settlements and low-cost housing areas nationwide.

Earlier, he held a meeting with officials of the Felda Youth Council and Felda Community Department to discuss programmes related to the initiative at the settlements.

Ayob Khan said the programmes are aimed at identifying drug addicts, with the National Anti-Drug Agency rendering assistance.

“Since 1983, we have been fighting drugs, the country’s No.1 enemy. With these programmes, we can extend treatment and rehabilitation to those hooked on drugs. As for hardcore drug addicts, those who have gone through rehabilitation but repeatedly returned to their old habits, they will face imprisonment under provisions in Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said in a press conference at Bukit Aman.

Under a massive clean-up operation against drugs and its users last week, codenamed “Ops Tapis Khas”, over a third of the 317 Felda settlements and hundreds of low-cost housing areas nationwide were raided.

Police arrested 3,668 suspects aged between 14 and 60, including students, for involvement in drug-related activities.

The operation also saw the seizure of 745kg and 283 litres of various drugs in solid and liquid form, worth over RM11 million.