Family visits allowed at all correctional institutions for Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: Families of inmates at all prisons, Moral Rehabilitation Centres, Special Rehabilitation Centres, Special Detention Centres and the Henry Gurney School are allowed to visit them for the Aidilfitri celebration on the third and fourth day of Raya.

The Prisons Department in a statement today said that priority visits are given to Muslim inmates.

Besides face to face meetings, online meetings are also allowed from April 26 to 28.

For families who choose to have a face-to-face meeting, the time is between 8.15 am and 4.15 pm.

They are also required to do the RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag (swab/saliva) test that has to be valid for three days after sample collection and be asymptomatic before going to the correctional facility.

According to the Prisons Department, the visits are only allowed to visitors who make an appointment through the i-Visit System at www.prison.gov.my, phone calls and e-mails or letters to the institution concerned.

“The institution will set the date and time for the meeting after the reservation is made and they need to contact the relevant institution to get more information,“ according to the statement. - Bernama