Family welcomes Malaysian inquest into Nora Anne’s death

SEREMBAN: The family of Franco-Irish Nora Anne Quoirin (pix), the teenager who went missing and later found dead during a family holiday here, welcomed the news that an inquest will be held in Malaysia to determine the cause of her death.

The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT), a charity organisation that provides support for British nationals in crisis overseas, in a statement e-mailed to Bernama, said Nora Anne’s family will also be fully cooperating with the Coroner’s Court and will be present as witnesses via videoconference due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today’s news that the Coroner’s court in Seremban has set dates for an Inquest commencing Aug 24, 2020 is extremely welcome. We are pleased that our mission for justice for Nóra is moving forward.

“We have fought very hard to keep Nora’s case alive, after it was initially closed by the police in early 2020.

“It has been our wish all along to have an inquest. This will be crucial in determining the fullest possible picture of what happened to Nóra and how her case was dealt with. We wish to thank the Coroner’s Court and indeed the Malaysian authorities, for their support in this very difficult process,” said LBT, which has been supporting the family since Nora Anne’s disappearance.

Yesterday, the Coroner’s Court set Aug 24 to begin the inquest proceeding.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid, who fixed the dates, said the proceeding would be for two weeks until Sept 4.

Nora Anne went missing on Aug 4, a day she and her parents arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai, here.

Her body was found on Aug 13 near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5km from the rainforest resort, following a massive search.

The post-mortem report stated that there was no criminal element in the death of Nora Anne and it was established that she died due to gastrointestinal bleeding from hunger and stress over a prolonged period. — Bernama