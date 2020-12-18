Fancy face shield? Face mask is compulsory - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Action can be taken against any individuals who wear a face shield without sporting a face mask, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Health Ministry had never issued any statement saying that a face shield is an acceptable substitute for a face mask.

“If it has been gazetted that the wearing of face masks is compulsory in public especially in crowded places, then the order has to be followed.

“Only school children are allowed to wear face shields,” he told a press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) updates here, today.

Earlier, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah explained that only the wearing of face masks and practice of physical distancing had been proven effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19. -Bernama

More to come