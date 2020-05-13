Far from over

PETALING JAYA: The war against Covid-19 is not over yet. A second wave of infection remains a high possibility and counter-measures must be taken to prevent that.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N. Ganabaskaran (pix) said adherence to standard operating procedures under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is pivotal to handling a potential second wave of cases.

“Full compliance with all the requirements is key to preventing a spike in the number of new cases,” he told theSun yesterday.

Ganabaskaran expressed confidence that the necessary preparations have already been made by the Health Ministry to handle any eventuality.

He also commended Malaysians for their role in helping to curtail the spread of infections.

“Public compliance has improved and the ‘infectivity’ rate (also known as R0 or R-Nought) has been reduced from 3.55 before the movement control order (MCO) was enforced to just 0.7 now,” he said.

“These are encouraging signs. However, new clusters have already been detected and these will have to be monitored.

“We believe that when the decision was made to extend the CMCO, the government would have taken into consideration these new developments,” he added.

Economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said the Malaysian economic model will have to be reformed immediately to prevent similar shocks in future.

“Even if we recover from a second or subsequent waves of Covid-19 infections, the current economic structure will remain vulnerable to new pandemics.”

He said the country should take a leaf out of the Scandinavian book on caring for the poor.

“Income disparity is the main source of these problems. The large number of poor in the population makes them vulnerable to viral attacks,” he said.

“We need to provide better housing for the poor, who live in small and overcrowded houses. The same is needed for immigrants and refugees who live in low-cost flats or even worse, makeshift sheds.”

Navaratnam also said Malaysia had mismanaged resources and administered policies that had only worked in favour of those who had vested interests.

“Economic reforms should look to solve disparity based on income levels and not based on race.

“Our economy can only turn for the better if more competition is introduced into it while the capacity of our labour force improves,” he said.

Chairman of the Federation of Malaysian Vegetable Farmers Association, Tan So Tiok, said vegetable farmers would face difficulty in ensuring supply if there was a second wave of infections.

“The most important thing is to ensure the safety of our workers. We are currently doing so by providing them with face masks and hand sanitisers.

“We asked the government for aid and incentives during the early weeks of the MCO but have yet to receive a single sen”.

