Fare exemptions for the disabled using Prasarana services this weekend

PUTRAJAYA: In conjunction with the 2019 National Disability Day, a person with disabilities together with a companion, will be given fare exemption on Dec 7 and 8, when using transportation services operated by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd.

In making this announcement at a meet-and-greet session here today Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the fare exemption would be for MRT, monorail and LRT services.

“To enjoy the free rides commuters with disabilities will just have to produce their disability identification card as verification,“ the Women, Family and Community Development minister said in her speech read out by her deputy, Hannah Yeoh at the launch of the programme.

Dr Wan Azizah is on a working visit to the East Coast to meet flood evacuees seeking shelter at flood relief centres.

According to Dr Wan Azizah, Prasarana has provided incentives for people with disabilities as those registered and have a concession card are given discounts of up to 50 per cent when using transportation facilities provided by Prasarana.

Dr Wan Azizah added that as at June 2019 records show that 549,554 persons with disabilities have registered with the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

“We hope more will register with the department and will subsequently participate in programmes which suit their needs,“ she said.

Yeoh, when met after the launch said in conjunction with the National Disability Day this year, persons with disabilities could enter the National Museum and National Art Gallery for free as well as enjoy a 20% discount on accommodation at Hotel Seri Malaysia from today until Dec 8.

“They will also have free access to the National Science Centre indefinitely,“ she said.

Yeoh added that next year, cards for the disabled could be issued in a much shorter time of within 30 days as the Ministry would be getting an allocation to acquire another card printing machine for every state.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said the ministry had set up a special project team (SPT) to review, recommend changes and prepare a draft for amendments to the Persons With Disabilities Act 2008 in efforts to empower the group.

She said the SPT comprising 25 members from various ministries and government departments, professional bodies and non-governmental organisations also included academicians and individuals with knowledge and experience working with the disabled.

Dr Wan Azizah said the team would convene from Jan 2020 and had six months to come up with a comprehensive draft on amendments to the Persons With Disabilities Act and its first reading before the Dewan rakyat has been targeted to be in December 2020. — Bernama