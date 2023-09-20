Farewell Blake, canine hero of Batang Kali landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Blake, the English Springer Sppaniel, hailed as one of the heroes in the Batang Kali landslide tragedy last year, has been euthanised.

A member of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) K9 Tracker Dog Unit, the canine lost its battle to lymphoma cancer.

In a statement today, the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) said the canine was put to sleep at 4.38 pm yesterday.

“Blake’s loss will definitely be felt by the JBPM family. and its devoted six-year service to the unit will always be valued and remembered. Farewell, Blake,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, Blake was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma cancer on Aug 15 and was admitted to the Pet Dog Ward at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Universiti Putra Malaysia on Sept 14 when it was found to be lethargic and had lost his appetite.

It said the decision to put Blake to sleep was after a discussion between veterinary specialist Dr Nur Alimah Rahman and the JBPM, and it was found that his condition was fast deteriorating and that there was no hope of recovery and the poor being was also in pain.

“While warded, Blake failed to respond to the medicine and treatment given by the veterinarian, and the lymphoma cancer detected in Blake also became aggressive and had spread throughout the body,“ according to the statement.

KPKT said Blake came from the United Kingdom and was acquired by JBPM in 2017.

“Blake has contributed a lot to the success of the search operations carried out by JBPM throughout the country, including locating drowning victims at Batu 13, Lorong 16, Kampung Kenangan, Selangor; the search and rescue operation at the water surge tradedy at Titi Hayun, near Yan, Kedah; and the operation to locate flood victims in Kampung Telemong, Karak in Pahang,“ said the statement. - Bernama