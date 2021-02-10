Farid Kamil, Boy Iman stripped of their ‘Datuk’ titles

KUANTAN, Feb 10: The Pahang palace has revoked the ‘Datuk’ title held by five individuals including actors Farid Kamil Zahari and ‘Boy Iman’, or Noruliman A.Rahman.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak who is also the state Registrar of Awards said the order was issued by the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the letters of withdrawal came into effect Feb 1.

Local businessmen Wong Shee Kai @ Ricky and Syed Mohammad Faiz Syed Azemman, and Vietnamese businesswoman Tran Thi Mai @ Maimunah were the other three whose titles were revoked.

The withdrawal letters for Wong and Tran Thi Mai were also effective Feb 1, while Syed Mohammad Faiz’s letter was effective Nov 12, 2020.

The five had previously been bestowed with the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) award which carries the title of Datuk.

“The nominees are not allowed to use any title bestowed previously and must return the award to the Pahang State Secretary’s Office,“ he said in a statement here today.

No reason was given for the revocation of the titles, however, it is understood that all the individuals involved have been prosecuted in court for various offences.

Wong, who is also the founder of a company, is also listed as a wanted person in connection with offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On Aug 18, 2019, the Pahang state government announced several reforms to the awarding of medals and state degrees, which among others, states that an immediate investigation should be made into recipients of awards associated with misconduct, dishonesty, or lack of integrity.- Bernama