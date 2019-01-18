Farid Kamil’s signature on two forms not the same: Witness

PETALING JAYA: The Magistrate’s Court was today told that actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari had signed differently on two forms pertaining to a urine test conducted on him last year.

Corporal Muhammad Iskandar Ali, 29, of the Putrajaya police headquarters, said of the forms was required to be signed by Farid Kamil before taking the urine test and the other after the test which was conducted at the Narcotic Division of the Petaling Jaya police headquarters on Jan 11 last year.

“I had filled in the particulars of the accused in the forms and investigating officer Inspector Faizal asked him (Farid Kamil) to sign them.

“After looking at the forms, I found the signatures of the accused in both the forms were different,” he said during chief-examination by deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran during the hearing of the case today.

Muhammad Iskandar, who is the fourth prosecution witness, was the attached at the Petaling Jaya Criminal Investigation Department and was tasked to bring and accompany the actor to do the urine test.

Questioned by Alia Sumayyah whether he had asked Farid Kamil about the different signatures, Muhammad Iskandar said he did not.

He disagreed with counsel Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, representing Farid Kamil, that the signatures were different because it was not Farid Kamil who signed the forms.

Muhammad Iskandar told the court that he saw Farid Kamil signed the forms.

On Jan 25, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to using the drug THC, a compound found in marijuana, at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 4.30pm on Jan 11, 2018.

The charge framed under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act carries a maximum jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both

The hearing before Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham continues on Jan 31. — Bernama