Farm Fresh sets up fund for education of orphans

SERDANG: Farm Fresh Berhad yesterday launched the Farm Fresh ‘Didik Kasih Anak Yatim’ fund aimed at helping the education of children who lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The fundraising campaign for this fund is a continuous process with a collection target of RM3 million,“ said its chief operating officer Azmi Zainal at the launch of the fund here, last night. The proceeds will be channelled to Yayasan Didik Negara, an organisation under the Ministry of Education.

The ceremony was officiated by Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin together with Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and the dairy company’s chief executive officer Loi Tuan Ee.

Speaking at the event, Radzi invited individuals and corporates to channel contributions to Yayasan Didik Negara so that children in need can receive benefits through it.

Last week, Farm Fresh donated RM500,000 to Yayasan Didik Negara in a bid to help improve access to and quality of education.

-Bernama