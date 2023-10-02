Farm worker jailed 10 years, whipping for unlawful possession of grenade, machetes

MALACCA: A farm worker was sentenced to 10 years in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to counts of possessing a bomb and a sharp weapon four years ago.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam ordered P. S. Tamil Kumaran, 36, to serve the prison sentence, from the date of arrest, which was on Oct 24, 2019, at the Sungai Buloh Prison since he had a pending murder case at the Shah Alam High Court.

On the first count, Tamil Kumaran, who was charged with two others, was found guilty of unlawful possession of a hand grenade in a Toyota Vios at the traffic light intersection of Lebuh Alor Gajah-Malacca-Jasin, AMJ in Serkam, at about 12.15 pm on Oct 24, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, Tamil Kumaran, who is visually impaired in the right eye, was found guilty of unlawful possession of two machetes and a cane dua at the same place, time and date.

The charge, under Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping upon conviction.

Tamil Kumaran was sentenced to five years in jail on each count, and a stroke of the cane for the second charge.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Siva Shangari prosecuted, while lawyer Datuk Sheelan Arjunan represented the accused. - Bernama