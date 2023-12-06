Farmer accidentally crashes car into convenience store at fuel station

MALACCA: A farmer was slightly injured when he accidentally hit the accelerator, instead of the brake pedal, of his car and crashed into a convenience store at a fuel station in Jalan Bukit Rambai here last night.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at about 7 pm when the victim, Jaafar Yusof, 69, was leaving the gas station after refuelling his car.

He said the man was believed to have hit the accelerator, instead of the brake pedal, when shifting to gear D, to leave the station.

“This caused the Hyundai Sonata car to crash into the convenience store at the gas station, smashing five glass panels at the premises.

“The farmer was slightly injured in the leg in the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

The police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama