Farmer charged with murder of Indonesian girlfriend

MELAKA: A farmer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his Indonesian girlfriend at a durian farm in Taman Bertam Impian here early this month. Lo Kui Khiong, 54, nodded to indicate he understood the charge after it was read out to him before Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee. However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The man, whose address is in Sarawak, was charged with murdering Rohimah, 40, at an unnumbered house in a durian farm at Lot 1136 Mukim Tanjung Minyak, Taman Bertam Impian here at 12.30 am on Sept 7. The father of two, who had to sit in the dock due to gout, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death penalty if convicted. Deputy public prosecutor Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal prosecutes while the accused was unrepresented. The court set Nov 24 for mention, pending chemist and post-mortem reports of the victim.-Bernama