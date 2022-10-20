Farmer charged with murdering three-month-old baby

ALOR SETAR: A farmer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his three-month-old son at a house in Kampung Teluk Jawa, Sungai Lintang here, early this month.

However, no plea was recorded from Muhammad Nasyran Zamzury, 28, after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with murdering the baby, Muhammad Annas Muhammad Nasyran, at their house in Kampung Teluk Jawa, Sungai Lintang, Mukim Padang Hang here, between 9 am on Oct 4 and 1.30 pm on Oct 10.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Muhammad Nasyran was also charged with three other offences and pleaded not guilty to one of them, which is for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on his former girlfriend in a rented room at Jalan Meranti Off Jalan Putra, here at about 7 am on May 5, 2019.

The court set Nov 20 for mention.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of self-administration of the methamphetamine drug at the office of the Narcotic Criminal Investigation Division, Kota Setar district police headquarters, at about 7 pm las Oct 10.

The court set Dec 18 for mention of the case for sentencing pending a pathology report.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, Siti Nur Kamalia Kamaruddin, 22, at a house in Kampung Teluk Jawa, Mukim Padang Hang near here at about 5 pm last Oct 4.

Magistrate Siti Norhidayah sentenced him to 14 months’ jail for the offence. - Bernama