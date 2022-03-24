Farmer charged with murdering twin brother

BANTING: A farmer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of his twin brother.

B.Velukumar, 37, nodded after the charge was read out to him in Tamil before Magistrate Khairul Farhi Yusob.

He was charged with murdering his twin brother, B. Velakumar, at the roadside of Jalan Sri Cheeding, Kampung Bukit Cheeding, Banting, Kuala Langat, between 4 pm and 5 pm last March 11.

The charge, under Sectionb 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set May 26 for mention and submission of the post mortem report.

Deputy public prosecutor Amir Saifullah Mohammad Sallehuddin prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama